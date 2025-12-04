Rahul Gandhi to raise Delhi farmers’ voice against ‘unjust seizure’ of land in Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday vowed to raise the Delhi farmers’ voice in Parliament, alleging that the Union government is dispossessing villagers of their farmlands in an unjust manner to benefit the rich.

Posting a video clip of his meeting with farmers from the Capital’s border areas, Gandhi said in a social media message, “This attempt to usurp the constitutional rights of farmers, villagers, and the poor will not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances. This isn't just land — it's the foundation of their identity, history, and life.”

“I will strongly raise this issue in Parliament and ensure justice for every citizen of rural Delhi,” said Gandhi.

He said that the pain of poor farmers across the country resonated during his meeting with representatives from rural Delhi at the Jan Sansad.

“In the name of ‘development’, the… government is snatching away the rights of the poor for the benefit of the rich,” he said.

Referring to the discussions with farmers, Gandhi stated that an organised conspiracy is underway to seize land from villages bordering Delhi, which is extremely serious and worrying.

“The UPA government enacted a strong land acquisition law to protect farmers' rights — one that takes into account both their voluntary participation and compensation,” said Gandhi.

Today, bypassing that very law, policies like Land Pooling are depriving villagers of their land, employment, and future — sometimes through coercion, sometimes through deception, he said.

--IANS

rch/dan