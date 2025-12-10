Rahul Gandhi mostly on foreign tours during Parliament sessions: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday criticised Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his foreign travels, saying that he is mostly abroad whenever Parliament is in session.

"Gandhi later claims that he didn't get a chance to speak in Parliament. However, in reality, he is often absent, calling him "a part-time, non-serious political leader," the Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar offered a more measured, though still sceptical, observation: "Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he visits some university or speaks with Indians there. But why will he visit Germany? I cannot specifically mention. We will come to know later why he went there..."

According to recent media reports, Gandhi is slated to visit Germany, where he plans to meet with members of the Indian diaspora and German government ministers.

This decision to travel abroad has already triggered sharp reactions from critics within the ruling and allied parties.

As noted by one prominent BJP leader, Gandhi has been repeatedly dubbed " 'Videsh Nayak', going for a foreign tour while Parliament is in session".

With the Winter Session of Parliament to continue until December 19, the timing of the trip has drawn questions over Gandhi's commitment to his parliamentary responsibilities.

Gandhi has previously voiced concern over the government's alleged discouragement of foreign dignitaries from meeting him in his capacity as Leader of the Opposition.

However, the government counters that decisions about meetings with dignitaries lie solely with the visiting delegations, not with Indian authorities, and points to recent instances where Gandhi did meet visiting foreign leaders.

