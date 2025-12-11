President Murmu on two-day visit to Manipur from today to unveil multiple projects

Imphal, Dec 11 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Manipur from Thursday, during which she will participate in the 86th Nupi Lal Day observance in Imphal and lay the foundation stones as well as inaugurate several developmental projects in the state capital and in the tribal-inhabited Senapati district.

Officials said that in view of the President’s visit, security has been heightened both in Imphal and in the Senapati district, predominantly inhabited by the Naga tribals. To make the visit smooth, various departments and agencies are coordinating closely.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, warmly welcomes President Droupadi Murmu on her visit to the state. On Thursday, upon arrival in Imphal, the President will be accorded a guard of honour, and subsequently, she will visit the historic Imphal Polo Ground (Mapal Kangjeibung) to witness a polo exhibition match. Last month, the seven-day 15th Manipur International Polo Tournament was held at the Imphal Polo Ground (Mapal Kangjeibung), which is regarded as one of the oldest polo grounds in the world.

In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Manipur government in her honour at the City Convention Centre, Imphal. She will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects on the occasion to underline the Centre’s focus on the region.

On December 12, the President will visit the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex at Imphal and pay her respects to the brave women warriors of Manipur. Commemorated on December 12 every year, Nupi Lal refers to two women-led movements, held in 1904 and 1939, protesting British colonial policies and asserting the rights and dignity of Manipuri women. Later, at Senapati, a Naga-inhabited district, she will address a public function, during which she will lay foundation stones and inaugurate various projects for the district.

As part of the President’s visit, both sides of the 7-km road from Imphal’s Bir Tikendrajit Airport to the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex have been repaired, repainted and adorned with colourful flags and other materials. Big banners welcoming the President have also been put up at various places on the roadsides towards the airport to greet her.

The President’s visit will be the second high-profile visit to Manipur in three months, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 13. Prime Minister Modi, during his Manipur visit on September 13, had said that the Union government is constantly making efforts for the state's development as Viksit Bharat will be further reinforced with Viksit Manipur. He had said that any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate, as it has rich and historic traditions for fighting against injustice.

In Imphal, from the historic Kangla Fort, PM Modi inaugurated 17 infrastructure projects with a total investment of Rs 1,200 crore. Those 17 projects, which the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated in Imphal, include Manipur Bhawan at New Delhi's Dwarka and at Salt Lake City in Kolkata, the Civil Secretariat, the new Police Headquarters and the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) building at Mantripukhri in Imphal West district, besides Ima Markets (all-women markets) at four locations (Tengnoupal, Noney, Pallel, Moirang). The Prime Minister also laid foundation stones for 19 development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore for different parts of Manipur from the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, a tribal-inhabited district in the hill areas of the state.

Meanwhile, the KZC, in a statement, said that the President’s presence in the state at this critical juncture carries deep significance and offers hope to many who continue to live with the scars of the ongoing conflict.

According to reports, the President will attend an event in Imphal and a programme in the Senapati district, it said. KZC’s Secretary, Information and Publicity Ginza Vualzong said: “While we acknowledge these engagements, the Kuki-Zo Council sincerely wishes that the President, being a tribal herself, could also visit the Kuki-Zo areas to meet fellow tribal victims who have suffered immensely since the outbreak of violence.”

The KZC holds President Murmu in high regard, not only as the first citizen of the nation but also as someone who understands the struggles, dignity, and identity of the tribal communities, he said.

Vualzong said that KZC remains hopeful that her visit will pave the way for renewed attention to the long-neglected concerns of the tribals of Manipur, particularly the Kuki-Zo people who continue to endure displacement, insecurity, and targeted violence amounting to ethnic cleansing. “We urge the President to take note of the humanitarian crisis faced by our people and to use her esteemed office to ensure justice, restoration, and lasting peace in the region,” the apex tribal body said.

