President Murmu mourns loss of lives in TN bus mishap; prays for speedy recovery of injured

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the tragic road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district, where at least 12 people were killed and 40 others sustained injuries

In a post on X, the President said she was deeply saddened by the incident and conveyed her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. She also prayed for the quick recovery of those undergoing treatment.

"The news of the loss of lives in tragic accident in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, is very sad. I extend my deep condolences to bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured," a message on the X handle of 'President of India' read.

The accident happened near Kummangudi, close to Kundrakkudi in Sivaganga district, when two Tamil Nadu government buses collided head-on on Sunday evening, an official said.

The impact was so severe that several passengers died on the spot, while many others were trapped inside the mangled buses.

Local residents rushed to the scene, helping police pull out the injured as rescue operations continued late into the evening. According to initial information, both buses were travelling in opposite directions when they collided on a narrow stretch of road.

Police officials said they are examining whether overspeeding, poor visibility, or driver fatigue contributed to the crash.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals in Sivaganga and Karaikudi, where emergency teams are attending to multiple cases of fractures, head injuries and trauma.

Several passengers remain in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes immediately after the collision, with passengers crying for help, shattered glass scattered across the road, and locals breaking the bus doors to rescue those trapped inside.

Traffic was disrupted for nearly an hour before police restored movement.

Sunday's crash once again highlights the alarming trend of fatal road accidents in Tamil Nadu.

Just days ago, six people -- including five women -- were killed when two private buses collided head-on in Tenkasi district.

--IANS

pgh/uk