IASV Triveni completes first leg of global expedition, reaches Australia

Canberra, Oct 27 (IANS) In a significant milestone, the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni, crewed by six women officers from the Indian Armed Forces, reached the Australian city of Perth on Monday after completing the first leg of its global circumnavigation expedition under mission Samudra Pradakshina.

Triveni, the world's first Tri Service All Women Circumnavigation Expedition, was warmly welcomed at the Fremantle Sailing Club by the Indian Consul General in Perth, Kajari Biswas and the Australian Defence Advisor.

According to the Indian High Commission in Canberra, after a quick rest and recuperation period and maintenance, IASV Triveni will set off for the next leg of the mission.

During the circumnavigation, the crew will cross the three major oceans covering a distance of over 26,000 nautical miles.

The expedition, commemorating Nari Shakti and the vision for Viksit Bharat, was virtually flagged off from Mumbai by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 11.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were also present with the Defence Minister in South Block during the virtual flag-off.

In his address from South Block, Singh described the voyage as a glowing symbol of Nari Shakti, the collective strength, unity and jointness of the three Services, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and its military diplomacy and global vision.

The Defence Minister termed Samudra Pradakshina as not only a voyage onboard a ship, but also a spiritual sadhana and a journey of discipline and willpower.

"During the expedition, our officers may face numerous challenges, but their flame of determination will pierce through the darkness. They will return home safely, showing the world that the valour of Indian women is beyond any limits," he stated.

Singh described the Tri-service expedition as a shining example of the government's commitment towards jointness among the three Services. "We believe that when there is a feeling of jointness among the Armed Forces, even the biggest challenge seems small," he said.

Dubbing IASV Triveni, a 50-foot yacht indigenously built in Puducherry, as an embodiment of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Singh asserted that the vessel reflects India’s confidence in defence innovation and technology. He emphasised that every nautical mile of Triveni is a journey towards India’s strategic autonomy and self-reliance.

