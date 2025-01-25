India to Celebrate 76th Republic Day with Cultural, Military Grandeur

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path tomorrow with a special focus on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

The celebrations this year will be a unique blend of India's rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest.

Around 10,000 Special Guests have been invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat', a Defence Ministry release said. They include best performers in various fields and those who have made best use of the schemes of the Government.

The Republic Day parade, which will start at 10.30 am, will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony will commence with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Tthe Prime Minister will then come to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

President's Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army, will escort President of India and her Indonesian counterpart as they arrive at Kartavya Path. The two Presidents will arrive in the 'Traditional Buggy', the practice which made a comeback in 2024 after a gap of 40 years.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

The parade will be heralded by 300 cultural artists playing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' with musical instruments of different parts of the country. This indigenous mix of instruments would resonate with the melody, beat and hopes of a billion Indians hearts. The ensemble of instruments includes Shehnai, Sundari, Nadaswaram, Been, Mashak Been, Ransingha - Rajasthan, Flute, Karadi Majalu, Mohuri, Sankha, Tutari, Dhol, Gong, Nishan, Chang, Tasha, Sambal, Chenda, Idakka, Lezim, Thavil, Gudum Baza, Talam and Monbah.

Petals will showered by Mi-17 1V helicopters from 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation. Trooping the National Flag, this formation of helicopters will be led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow. They include Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (retd), and Ashok Chakra winner Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (retd). The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice but, other than, in the face of the enemy.

Kartavya Path will be witness to a march past by the Marching Contingent of Indonesian National Armed Forces and Military Band of Indonesia's Military Academy. The marching contingent will consist of 152 members, with 190 members in the military band.

The first Army contingent leading the Mounted Column will be of 61 Cavalry, led by Lt Ahaan Kumar. Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the 'State Horsed Cavalry Units'. It will be followed by nine Mechanised Columns and nine marching contingents.

Tank T-90 (Bhishma); NAG Missile System along with BMP-2 Sarath; BrahMos; Pinaka Multi-launcher Rocket System, Agnibaan Multi-barrel Rocket Launcher; Akash Weapon System; Integrated Battlefield Surveillance System; All-Terrain Vehicle (Chetak), Light Specialist Vehicle (Bajrang), Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System (Airawat), Quick Reaction Force Vehicles (Nandighosh & Tripurantak) and Short-Span Bridging System will also be on display at the Kartavya Path.

Marching down the Kartavya Path will be the contingents including those of Brigade of the Guards, The Jat Regiment, The Garhwal Rifles, The Mahar Regiment, The Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Regiment and the Corps of Signals.

For the first time, a Tri-services tableau will roll down on Kartavya Path, displaying the spirit of jointness and integration.

With the theme 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat', the tableau will depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three Services.

It would display a battlefield scenario demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam and a Remotely Piloted Aircraft, reflecting the Tri-services synergy in multi-domain operations. These platforms exemplify the vision to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.

Another highlight would be the Veterans' Tableau on the theme 'Viksit Bharat ki Ore Sadaiv Agrasar', a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering spirit of our veterans, who are the symbols of discipline, resilience, and unyielding dedication.

Adding to the display of honour will be the esteemed veterans who have brought glory to India in sports. Among them are Padma Shri awardees Subedar Murlikant Petkar, whose story inspired the Bollywood film Chandu Champion, and Honorary Captain Jitu Rai. Arjuna and Khel Ratna awardees Colonel Balbir Singh Kular, Captain (IN) Homi Motivala, Master Chief Petty Officer Tajinder Toor, Master Warrant Officer Ram Mehar Singh, and Wing Commander Gurmeet Sandhu will also be present.

Representing Nari Shakti will be veteran women officers from all three services - Lieutenant Colonel Ravinderjeet Randhawa, Lieutenant Commander Mani Agarwal, and Flight Lieutenant Ruchi Saha, showcasing the pivotal role of women in shaping our armed forces.

The Indian Navy contingent will consist of 144 personnel, led by Lt Cdr Sahil Ahluwalia as Contingent Commander and Lt Cdr Indresh Choudhary, Lt Cdr Kajal Anil Bharani & Lt Devender as Platoon Commanders. It will be followed by the Naval Tableau, depicting a strong 'Aatmanirbhar' Navy capable of protecting India's maritime interests.

The tableau showcases the newly-commissioned indigenous frontline state-of-the-art combatants including the Destroyer INS Surat, Frigate INS Nilgiri and Submarine INS Vaghsheer, highlighting India's rapid progress in indigenous warship design and construction and reinforcing Indian Navy's commitment to build a robust and self-sufficient defence eco system.

The Indian Air Force contingent will comprise four officers and 144 personnel, led by Sqn Ldr Mahender Singh Garati, with Flt Lt Nepo Moirangthem, Flt Lt Damini Deshmukh & Fg Offr Abhinav Gorsi being supernumerary officers. It will be followed by a fly-past by three MiG-29 aircraft in 'Baaz Formation'.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) contingent will be led by Deputy Commandant Navita Thakran followed by three officers of the guard - Deputy Commandant Sumit Kumar, Deputy Commandant Pankaj Saini and Assistant Commandant Priya Balurkar.

It will be followed by a tableau of ICG focussing on coastal security and maritime search and rescue. The theme is 'Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Progress'.

DRDO will display some path-breaking innovations for national security during the parade. The DRDO Tableau, with the theme 'Raksha Kavach - Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats' will feature Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile; Airborne Early Warning & Control System; 155 mm/52 Cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System; Drone Detect, Deter & Destroy; Satellite-Based Surveillance System; Medium Power Radar - Arudhra; Advanced Light Weight Torpedo; Electronic Warfare System - Dharashakti; Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon; Very Short Range Air Defence System; Indigenous Unmanned Aerial System; V/UHF Manpack Software Defined Radio for Land Forces; Indigenous Secure Satellite Phone and UGRAM Assault Rifle.

Apart from this, DRDO's major landmarks of 2024 will also be showcased in the tableau posters namely Long Range Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile; Light Weight Bullet Proof Jacket 'ABHED'; Divyastra - Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle; 'Zorawar' Light Tank and the Dornier Mid-Life Upgrade with radar, Electronic Warfare System and Software Defined Radio.

Among the contingents marching down the Kartavya Path will be a 148-member all-women marching contingent of Central Reserve Police Force, led by Assistant Commandant Aishwarya Joy M. The marching contingent of Railway Protection Force will be led by Divisional Security Commissioner Aditya.

The Assam Rifles contingent will be led by Captain Karanveer Singh Kumbhavat of 29 Assam Rifles. It will comprise soldiers recruited from all over the country.

The Delhi Police marching contingent will be led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishi Kumar Singh. The Delhi Police all-women band will be participating for the second time, led by Band Master Ruyangunuo Kense.

The Camel contingent of Border Security Force will be under the command of Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee.

The all-girls marching contingent of NCC - SW (Girls) - will be led by Senior Under Officer Ekta Kumari of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh Directorate. The all-boys marching contingent - SD (Boys) - will be led by Senior Under Officer Prasad Prakash Waikul of Maharashtra Directorate. The National Service Scheme (NSS) marching contingent of 148 volunteers will be led by Mr Deepak from Punjab.

Tableaux from 16 state government and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Central Government highlighting 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', will participate in the parade this year.

These tableaux would showcase India's diverse strengths and its constantly-evolving cultural inclusiveness marching into a glorious future.

The Corps of Signals Motorcycle Rider Display Team, famously known as 'The Dare Devils', will carry out breath-taking stunts during the motorcycle display. The team will showcase their bravery and determination through a number of formations, including Bullet Salute, Tank Top, Double Jimmy, Devils Down, Ladder Salute, Shatrujeet, Shraddhanjali, Mercury Peak, Info Warriors, Lotus and Human Pyramid.

One of the most eagerly-awaited events of the parade, the 'Fly-past' will witness a breath-taking air show by 40 aircraft/helicopters - 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters - of IAF. These include Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228 & An-32 aircraft and Apache & Mi-17 helicopters. They will display a variety of formations including Dhwaj, Ajay, Satluj, Rakshak, Arjan, Netra, Bheem, Amrit, Vajrang, Trishul and Vijay. The concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver will be performed by a Rafale fighter aircraft.

The ceremony will culminate with the national anthem and the release of balloons carrying banners with the official logo depicting 75 years of enactment of the Constitution in both English and Hindi.