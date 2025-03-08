YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy extends greetings on International Women's Day

Tadepalli: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a press statement, Reddy emphasized his firm belief in the adage, "When women thrive, families prosper; when families prosper, the state flourishes; and when the state flourishes, the nation progresses."

The YSRCP chief reiterated that his government, during its tenure, laid a strong foundation for the upliftment and empowerment of women across all sectors, as per the release.

YS Jagan highlighted that his administration implemented over 32 schemes to instill confidence and support for women, ensuring their progress in various fields. Notably, his government pioneered a landmark law reserving 50 per cent of nominated positions and roles for women, a first-of-its-kind initiative. He also underscored the recognition and honor bestowed upon tribal and Dalit women by appointing them to prestigious positions, such as Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, the release stated.

To ensure women's safety and security, the "Disha" system was introduced, reflecting a commitment to creating a safer environment for women. Quoting the traditional saying, "Where women are revered, divinity resides," YS Jagan affirmed that his government undertook numerous commendable initiatives in this direction. He further declared that his future political journey will continue to prioritize women's empowerment as its primary goal.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from diverse fields, showcasing their achievements on the occasion.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, in an initiative, the Central Railway said that for the first time, a Vande Bharat Express was fully operated by an all-women crew, showcasing the empowerment of women.

"For the first time ever, a Vande Bharat Express is being fully operated by an all-women crew, departing from CSMT on this #InternationalWomensDay! Train No. 22223 CSMT - Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express left CSMT today with an all-women crew," the Central Railway posted on X. (ANI)