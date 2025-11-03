Sudarsan Pattnaik's special sand sculpture celebrates maiden win of Indian women’s cricket team

Puri, Nov 3 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee and renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Monday created a magnificent sculpture at Puri Beach to congratulate the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the 2025 World Cup.

The artwork bears the message “Congrats! Bharat Ki Nari Shakti,” celebrating the power, determination, and spirit of Indian women. The sculpture features a 6-foot-long sand bat made from five tons of sand and decorated with numerous cricket balls, symbolising the dedication, teamwork, and resilience of the victorious players.

Speaking to IANS, Sudarsan Pattnaik said, “The way India’s Women’s Cricket Team has created history by winning the Cricket World Cup has made the entire world witness the power of India’s Nari Shakti. Through their performance in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, they have made the nation proud. As an artist, I salute and pay tribute to our team through my art. I have used numerous cricket balls to create a bat-and-ball sculpture to congratulate our Indian team.”

On Sunday night, a consolidated team effort led India to its maiden Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at DY Patil Stadium.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt’s dismissal in the 42nd over, followed by a dismissal of Chloe Tryon (9) in the same over, sealed the fate of the match as the visitors were eight down with 78 needed off 48 balls.

Nadine de Klerk’s late resistance could not steer the side over the line as India bundled out the Proteas for 246 in 45.3 overs to script history in front of passionate home spectators.

For India, Deepti Sharma led the attack with figures of 5 for 39, while Shafali Verma chipped in with two crucial wickets.

Shafali Verma made a crucial impact with the ball in the summit clash, striking twice in quick succession to turn the game in India’s favour. She dismissed Sune Luus in her very first over and then removed the dangerous Marizanne Kapp, tightening India’s grip on the contest before Sinalo Jafta fell as the fifth wicket.

India’s breakthrough came earlier when Tazmin Brits was run out by a sharp direct hit from Amanjot Kaur at the non-striker’s end. Brits and Laura Wolvaardt had put together a brisk fifty-run opening stand during the powerplay, giving South Africa a solid start to their chase.

Sree Charani made an instant impact too, trapping Anneke Bosch LBW in her opening over. Despite the quick setbacks, Wolvaardt continued her excellent form, notching up her 39th ODI fifty and, with Luus, steering South Africa past 100 to keep their hopes alive.

But Kaur’s move to bring Verma into the attack proved decisive -- the young allrounder’s twin strikes shifted the momentum squarely back in India’s favour.

Earlier, India posted 298/7 in the first innings -- the second-highest total ever in a Women’s ODI World Cup final. A strong 100-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma laid the foundation, and at 223 for 3, India looked set for a massive score before South Africa clawed their way back to restrict them just under 300.

Shafali starred with a fluent 87, while Deepti Sharma’s composed 58 provided stability in the middle order. Richa Ghosh chipped in with a brisk 34, injecting late momentum into the innings.

Among South Africa’s bowlers, Ayabonga Khaka shone with figures of 3 for 58, while Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon claimed a wicket apiece.

