Sub Lt Aastha Poonia scripts history, joins fighter stream in Indian Navy aviation

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) In a landmark achievement for gender equality in the Indian Armed Forces, Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia has made history by becoming the first woman to be inducted into the Fighter stream of Naval Aviation. Her trailblazing accomplishment marks a significant step forward for women's representation in the Indian Navy and sets a powerful precedent for future generations.

This significant milestone was marked during the Winging Ceremony of the Second Basic Hawk Conversion Course held at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam, on July 3.

Poonia received the coveted ‘Wings of Gold’ from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air), symbolising her entry into the elite cadre of fighter pilots.

Alongside her, Lieutenant Atul Kumar Dhull also graduated from the course.

But it was Sub Lt Poonia’s historic achievement that captured the spotlight -- a moment that stands as a testament to the Indian Navy’s commitment to gender inclusivity and its efforts to empower women under the broader vision of Nari Shakti.

While the Indian Navy has already inducted women officers as Pilots and Naval Air Operations Officers in MR aircraft and helicopters, Poonia’s induction into the fighter stream marks a new chapter.

"Streaming of Sub Lt Aastha Poonia into the Fighter Stream highlights the Indian Navy's commitment towards gender inclusivity in Naval Aviation and promoting 'Nari Shakti', fostering a culture of equality and opportunity", said a Navy spokesperson.

The induction of this woman officer not only shatters a long-standing glass ceiling but also sends a message that women officers are equally capable of matching their male counterparts in the most demanding combat roles.

The Indian Armed Forces in the past few years have witnessed a steady rise with the participation of more women officers.

During the press briefings of Operation Sindoor, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi from the Indian Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who is a helicopter pilot captured global headlines as they addressed the media fraternity in India, detailing the crucial aspects of Operation Sindoor, reflecting 'Nari-Shakti' -- a symbol of change, courage, and capability.

