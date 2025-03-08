Chhattisgarh CM Announces Release of 13th Instalment of Mahtari Vandana Yojana on Women's Day

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday extended his wishes on International Women's Day.

Speaking to the media, CM Vishnu Sai asserted that the 13th instalment of the 'Mahtari Vandana Yojana' will be released today.

"I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the women power of Chhattisgarh on International Women's Day. Today, on this occasion, the 13th instalment of Mahtari Vandana Yojana is going to be released in the accounts of all married women of the state. I congratulate them for this," the Chief Minister said.

The Chhattisgarh Government has decided to implement the "Mahatari Vandan Yojana" across the entire Chhattisgarh to promote economic self-reliance, improve women's health and nutrition levels, and strengthen their decisive role in the family.

This scheme aims to eliminate discrimination, inequality, and lack of awareness regarding women in society, improve health and nutrition standards, and promote economic self-reliance and empowerment. Under this scheme, eligible married women are provided financial assistance of Rs 1000 per month.

Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from diverse fields, showcasing their achievements on the occasion.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister said.

He also interacted with Lakhlati Didis in Gujarat's Navsari district today.

PM Modi will also also felicitate five Lakhpati Didis with Lakhpati Didi Certificates and also address the gathering.

The Prime Minister will launch the G-SAFAL (Gujarat scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) and G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income) programme of the Government of Gujarat.

The G-MAITRI scheme will provide financial assistance and handholding support to Startups which are working for creating a conducive environment for rural livelihoods. G-SAFAL will provide financial assistance and entrepreneurial training to SHG women of Antyodaya families in two Aspirational districts and thirteen Aspirational Blocks of Gujarat. (ANI)