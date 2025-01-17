Uttarakhand Civic Polls: CM Dhami Promises Unprecedented Development and Global Tourism Boost for Tehri

Tehri Garhwal: Tehri Garhwal witnessed a high-energy public meeting addressed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Ganesh Chowk, Bouradi, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming civic elections scheduled for January 23.

A large crowd gathered to hear Dhami advocate for BJP municipal president candidate Masta Singh Negi and other party councilor candidates.

Highlighting the BJP's development agenda, Dhami assured that the party's victory would guarantee unprecedented progress in the Tehri region.

"If BJP wins, the pace of development in Tehri will triple, making it a prominent destination on the global tourism map. Adventure tourism, including water sports and the construction of a ring road, is being actively promoted to achieve this vision," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister accused the Congress of spreading falsehoods, particularly in reference to religious sentiments, and warned voters against their attempts to regain power. "Congress leaders are trying to open their account in these elections only to resume their game of corruption," he alleged.

Dhami also praised BJP candidate from New Tehri Municipality Masta Singh Negi, calling him a visionary leader capable of driving meaningful development in Tehri. "Those who are not in power cannot deliver on development. People should elect representatives with a strong vision, and Negi ji is a leader who fits that description," Dhami added.

The Chief Minister concluded his address by appealing to voters to ensure a resounding victory for the BJP in the civic body elections, promising sustained development and growth in the Tehri area.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dhami has released party's 'Sankalp Patra' for the election at the BJP State Headquarters in Dehradun and had said, "Sankalp Patra is a proof of our leadership and our dedication, which reflects every step taken towards the overall development and prosperity of the people." (ANI)