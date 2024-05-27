BJP campaign
J·May 27, 2024, 11:57 am
"Rahul Baba will not even cross 40 seats; Akhilesh not even 4": Amit Shah's poll prediction
J·May 20, 2024, 12:10 pm
'Rahul Gandhi will have to launch 'Congress Dhundho Yatra' after June 4': Amit Shah
J·May 16, 2024, 02:12 pm
"Akhilesh Yadav should ask new 'bua' why she calls people of UP outsiders in Bengal," says PM Modi
J·Apr 29, 2024, 04:05 pm
UP CM Yogi Criticises Congress, SP For 'Stoking Communal Tensions'
J·Apr 08, 2024, 07:59 am
Chhattisgarh going to give full blessings to BJP in LS polls: PM Modi ahead of his rally in Bastar
J·Feb 19, 2024, 09:03 am
Gearing up for LS polls, Telangana BJP to conduct 'yatras' from Feb 20 to Mar 2
J·Feb 14, 2024, 10:16 am
Preparations underway for BJP National Convention in Delhi
J·Feb 13, 2024, 12:42 pm
"Naveen Patnaik has outsourced his government, officers run it,": Shivraj Singh Chouhan
J·Jan 25, 2024, 07:24 am
‘Modi ko chunte hain’: BJP launching 2024 Lok Sabha campaign
J·Jan 16, 2024, 09:55 am
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Joins BJP's 'Once Again Modi Government' Wall Writing Initiative
J·Nov 22, 2023, 03:19 pm
Swords Were Waved In Jodhpur, We Would Have Taught Lesson With Bulldozer: Yogi In Raj
J·Oct 07, 2023, 03:47 am
Congress CEC meet to finalise candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls today
J·Sep 25, 2023, 01:40 pm
“Congress deserves zero marks for the way it ran government...”: PM Modi in Rajasthan
J·Sep 25, 2023, 08:31 am
PM Modi reaches Jamboree Maidan in MP's Bhopal, to address mega meet of BJP workers
