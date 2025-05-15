BJP's Tiranga Yatra sweeps across the nation marking success of Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding a nationwide Tiranga Yatra to commemorate the triumph of Operation Sindoor and to salute the unmatched valour and courage of the Indian armed forces.

Announced on May 13, this 11-day-long patriotic campaign aims to honour the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, and the Border Security Forces for their successful strike on high-value terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her Cabinet colleagues, BJP MLAs and senior party leaders joined the yatra, calling it a moment of national pride and unity.

Echoing similar sentiments, the people of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a vibrant Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar.

The rally, filled with patriotic fervour and slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', began at Shaheed-e-Kashmir Park and moved towards the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk, with widespread participation from citizens and party workers.

In Kathua, the event sparked enthusiastic chants of "Indian Army Zindabad" and "Vande Mataram" among the locals.

In Jharkhand, the yatra was organised across multiple districts, including Sahibganj, Dhanbad, Chatra, and Palamu.

In Sahibganj, BJP leader Anant Ojha told IANS, "To salute the courage and valour of our Indian Army, the people of Sahibganj, including saints, social workers, NCC and NSS cadets, ex-servicemen, trader organisations, and the general public, have come together today for Tiranga Yatra."

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari participated in the yatra and lauded the Indian forces amid slogans of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Haryana too witnessed a spirited campaign in Sonipat, with Deputy Speaker, Krishan Lal Middha, stating, "This Tiranga Yatra is being carried out in honour of our brave soldiers. Our forces went deep in Pakistan and destroyed the terror camps there, and hence displayed India's strength."

In Uttar Pradesh, the holy city of Ayodhya witnessed a massive show of nationalism as the Tiranga Yatra coursed through the streets.

Starting from Gandhi Park and proceeding through Civil Lines to the Chowk, the event was marked by enthusiastic chants of "Jai Hind" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai," with a sea of people waving the National Flag in solidarity.

The patriotic wave extended to southern India as well. In Bengaluru, Karnataka, children dressed as 'Bharat Mata' led the yatra as BJP leaders and supporters proudly carried the Tricolour, celebrating the valour of the armed forces.

