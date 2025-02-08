Parvesh Verma Leads, BJP Eyes Historic Victory Over Kejriwal

New Delhi: As trends indicated the BJP's comeback in the national capital after 27 years, party's candidate Parvesh Verma who is also poised to defeat AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, emphasized that the government which will be formed will bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision in the national capital.

Verma was surrounded by a huge group of BJP workers, who raised him with huge cheers. The two-time MP raised party's flag and PM Modi's placard.

Speaking to the media, Verma credited the Prime Minister for BJP's historic performance in the Delhi polls.

"This government which is going to be formed in Delhi will bring PM Modi's vision to Delhi. I give credit for this victory to PM Modi. I thank the people of Delhi. This is the victory of PM Modi and the people of Delhi," he said.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is trailing to BJP's Parvesh Verma by a vote margin of 4099 votes.

According to current trends, BJP is ahead on 48 seats, having won 5 and leading on 43. While, AAP is ahead on 27, having won 6 and leading on 21. Congress has failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time.

As per the Election Commission, the BJP has won three seats in the Delhi election results. Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh seat, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden and Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar and Tilak Ram Gupta from Tri Nagar have won their seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party has won two seats with Virender Singh Kadian from Delhi Cantt and Kuldeep Kumar from Kondli seats.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manish Sisodia on Saturday conceded his defeat in the Delhi elections to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Speaking to the media, Sisodia asserted that the people have supported him really well.

"Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," he said.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad model as BJP crossed the majority mark in Delhi election results in the early trends.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasised that this election was a contest between good governance and bad governance.

"The situation in Delhi--contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in Yamuna, and much more--is a reflection of Kejriwal's model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected," he said.

"On the other hand, Modi ji's model of good governance is one that the entire nation respects. People have chosen good governance," he added.

Speaking about AAP's prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj trailing in the results, the Delhi BJP Chief said that they will lose as they have cheated public.

"Their prominent leaders will lose the elections because they have betrayed the public. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi--these are all faces of corruption. The people will not forgive them," Virendra Sachdeva said.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)