BJP Deploys 27 Top Leaders to Boost Campaign for Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: To strengthen its campaign for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a team of 27 prominent leaders which includes Union Ministers, former Ministers, and senior party leaders with extensive organizational experience.

Key leaders such as Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Shekhawat, Mansukh Mandaviya, Anurag Thakur, Vinod Tawde, Brajesh Pathak, Narottam Mishra, and others are part of this team.

These leaders will oversee the political management of assigned constituencies, with the responsibility of ensuring the victory of BJP candidates. Each leader has been tasked with ensuring the victory of two constituencies. In total, the team will focus on winning 54 constituencies across Delhi.

Piyush Goyal has been entrusted with the political management of Delhi Cantt and Wazirpur constituencies while Dharmendra Pradhan will manage Malviya Nagar and Greater Kailash constituencies.

Bhupender Yadav is responsible for Mehrauli and Bijwasan constituencies while Mansukh Mandaviya will oversee Shakur Basti and Madipur constituencies.

Gajendra Shekhawat will manage the Narela and Bawana constituencies.

Additionally, senior BJP leaders from across the country have been assigned to other important constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak will handle the Adarsh Nagar and Burari constituencies..

BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal will take care of Shalimar Bagh and Tri Nagar constituencies while another National General Secretary Vinod Tawde will oversee Janakpuri and Uttam Nagar constituencies.

Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, is responsible for Laxmi Nagar and Krishna Nagar while Arun Singh, another National General Secretary, will manage Model Town and Moti Nagar constituencies.

Former Union Ministers like Anurag Thakur, Sanjeev Balyan, and PP Chaudhary have been given responsibility for constituencies such as Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar, Matiala, Najafgarh, Mundka, and Nangloi Jat.

Prominent BJP leaders from other states, such as Biplab Deb, the former Chief Minister of Tripura, Vivek Thakur from Bihar, Anil Jain from Uttar Pradesh, Nishikant Dubey from Jharkhand, Surender Nagar from Rajasthan, and Arvind Dharmapuri from Telangana, are also involved in managing the political strategies for key Delhi constituencies.

These leaders will work closely with local candidates and party workers to ensure day-to-day campaign activities are running smoothly. They will also address any weaknesses within the party structure, make quick decisions based on ground-level intelligence, and improve overall electoral performance. All of these leaders will be in constant touch with the party's war room to make sure the election strategy is well-coordinated and efficient.

By assigning such experienced leaders to manage 54 constituencies, the BJP aims to maximize its chances of success in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)