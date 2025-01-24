CM Yogi Adityanath to Campaign in Milkipur Assembly By-Polls Today

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public rally for Milkipur Assembly constituency by-polls today.

CM Yogi will address the rally in Harringtonganj market, the ground near Palia intersection, Ayodhya.

For the by-polls, the SP has fielded Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit Prasad. Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Chandrabhan Paswan from the seat.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad exuded confidence in his party winning the Mikipur by-polls and said that the people have completely made up their minds to make SP win and make history.

"Samajwadi Party is winning with full strength and the public has taken this election in their hands. The public has completely made up their mind to make the Samajwadi Party and Ajit Prasad win and make history. That history will be of change," Prasad told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Vice Chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission, Aparna Yadav highlighted the importance of the by-poll and said, "This is an important election. Bharatiya Janata Party works hard every day. We keep our workers ready for elections 365 days a year. Our communication with the public is very good. I would appeal to everyone to come and vote. We will win."

The election in the Milkipur constituency was necessitated after the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Faizabad in the general election held last year.

The Milkipur bypoll is scheduled for February 5, and votes will be counted on February 8. The Congress, Samajwadi Party's INDIA bloc ally, has decided not to field any candidate from Milkipur and has instead announced support for the SP candidate.

BJP suffered a setback in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the INDIA alliance won 43 seats with SP spearheading 37 seats, while the NDA alliance was kept on hold at 36 seats out of the 80 seats.

However, BJP saw a resurgence in assembly by-polls held last year in November where they won six seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) won one seat, while the Samajwadi Party only managed to win two seats out of nine contested. (ANI)