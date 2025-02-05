JP Nadda, Virendraa Sachdeva, Harsh Malhotra Visit Delhi BJP Office Amid Polls

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Delhi Assembly polls, BJP National President JP Nadda, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra visited the Delhi BJP office on Wednesday.

Several BJP leaders cast their vote and exuded confidence in the BJP's win in the election, saying that a double-engine government would be formed in Delhi.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, targeted Kejriwal over alleged issues with the Yamuna water and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, accusing AAP of "damaging" the infrastructure of Delhi.

These elections are high-stakes elections for AAP, BJP and Congress, as, AAP is hoping to retain its power for the third term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Meanwhile, polling for the 70 Delhi Assembly seats and by-elections for one seat each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning, with voting starting at 7:00 am under tight security.

After a slow start in the first two hours, voter turnout reached 19.95 percent by 11 am in the single-phase Delhi Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

According to the ECI, the highest turnout was recorded in the North East district with 24.87 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by the Shahdara district with 23.30 per cent while the Central district recorded the lowest turnout of 16.46 per cent.

The South West district recorded a turnout of 21.90 per cent, New Delhi 16.80 per cent, East 20.03 per cent, North 18.63 per cent, North West 19.75 per cent, South 19.75 per cent, South East 19.66 per cent and West 17.67 per cent, as of 11 am.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit). The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)