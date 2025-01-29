PM Modi Launches Election Campaign for Delhi, Confident BJP Will Win on February 5

New Delhi: Kickstarting his election campaign for the upcoming Delhi polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exuded confidence for the party's victory saying that on Febraury 5, the Aam Aadmi Party will go and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP will come.

He said, "Whole Delhi is saying, on February 5, AAP-da jayegi, Bhaajpa (BJP) aayegi."

Addressing a public rally in the Ghonda assembly constituency, PM Modi targeted the ruling AAP in Delhi, saying that the residents of the territory want a government that would give them freedom from tanker mafias and supply them tap water.

"The scene here reflects the mood of Delhi, it reflects the mandate of the people of Delhi. Delhi is saying that now no excuses, false promises, loot, lies of 'AAP-da' won't work anymore. The people here want double engine government who will work on the development and welfare of poor. Delhi wants a government who will build houses for poor, make Delhi a modern state. Delhi wants a govt who will provide tap water to all house and gives freedom from tanker mafias. Today, whole Delhi is saying, on Feb 5, AAP-da Jayegi, Bhajpa (BJP) aayegi," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister lauded the Delhi unit of BJP for their manifesto, which promises welfare schemes for all, including Delhi's women, youth, middle class, auto drivers, shopkeepers, slum dwellers.

He said, "I congratulate Delhi BJP. They have presented a tremendous Sankalp Patra. In this, there are schemes promised for Delhi's women, youth, middle class, auto drivers, shopkeepers, slum dwellers. The BJP govt which would form after Feb 8, they will complete their all promises in a specific time-frame. This is Modi Ki Guranatee."

Reflecting over the situation of Delhi, PM Modi slammed AAP saying that crores of citizens of the nation are working towards Vikshit Bharat but Delhi doesn't look like a developed capital city of the nation.

PM Modi said, "Crores of citizens of the nation are working for the resolution of Viksit Bahrat. It is needed that the capital of Viksit Bahart should be a model of Viksit City. Upon seeing misery of the Delhi, can you say is Delhi a capital of modern state? Does it look like a capital? I don't need to give any answers. Crores of citizens of Delhi always speak about their problems."

Appealing to the Delhitees to vote for the BJP, PM Modi asked for a chance to work for their welfare and developement, saying - "Ek baar Kamal ko bhi dekh lijiye".

In his rally, he targeted the AAP and Congress saying that both the parties ruled for 14 years and 11 years ruled respectively, but nothing have changed here.

The Prime Minister said, "This is 21st century whose 25 years have been over. The initial 14 years was ruled by Congress, then 11 years you gave to AAP-da, but the problems of the Delhi are still prevailing. They have ruined Delhi. Some ruled for 14 years some 11 years, still the traffic, poor infrastructure, sewage, pollution, dirty water was same. Nothing has changed. Your one vote can change the situation of Delhi. We have to complete all the work of 11 years and work for the upcoming 25-30 years. that's why I appeal to Delhitees to give a chance to Modi to work for Delhi. I have been able to work for country but not in Delhi. Ek baar Kamal ko bhi dekh lijiye. The way family's chief takes care of his family, I will do the same for Delhi. Your dreams will be my dreams and I will dedicate everything for you. BJP has track record of doing things what it does."

In this election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing to reclaim the power in the national capital almost after 27 years.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. (ANI)