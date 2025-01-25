CM Dhami Accuses AAP of Cheating Delhi's People Ahead of Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to the people of Delhi to give a landslide victory to the BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. The chief minister alleged that the AAP government had cheated the people in the name of education, health and other basic facilities.

"I am confident that the development-oriented people of Delhi will vote in favour of the BJP to make the BJP victorious in the assembly elections in Delhi," Dhami said while addressing a public meeting organized in favour of BJP candidate from Patel Nagar Assembly constituency, Rajkumar Anand.

Referring to the works of the party and the achievements of the Central government, he said that "BJP has fulfilled all the resolutions it has taken. Removal of Article 370 from Kashmir, construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and now implementation of Uniform Civil Code law is part of our developmental vision."

He further said, "Under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uniform Civil Code law is being implemented in Uttarakhand, as well as the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will make travel between Delhi and Uttarakhand easier, which will make an unprecedented contribution to the development of the state."

Criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chief Minister Dhami said, "If there was a national-level competition for lying, Arvind Kejriwal would have got the first place in it. His government constantly deceived the people of Delhi and handed over the government of Delhi to the mafia."

Describing the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party as two sides of the same coin, he said, "Both these parties have the same thinking of corruption, appeasement and insulting Hindu culture."

In the public meeting, CM Dhami appealed to the people of Delhi to support the BJP, so that fast development is possible under the double-engine government.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)