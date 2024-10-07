AAP government
Delhi's Road Maintenance tenders for 74 roads floated, 15 more soon: Delhi CM
Arvind Kejriwal to vacate official residence, moves to new address in 2 days, sources
Jun 22, 2024, 12:52 PM
Delhi Police uses water cannon on BJP workers protesting against water shortage
May 31, 2024, 06:53 AM
Delhi government moves Supreme Court, seeks direction to Haryana to release more water to crisis-hit capital
Mar 06, 2024, 11:05 AM
Delhi High Court sets aside indefinite suspension of 7 BJP MLAs from Assembly
Feb 19, 2024, 08:50 AM
Delhi: Seven BJP MLAs move HC challenging suspension from Budget session
Feb 16, 2024, 12:21 PM
CM Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in Delhi Assembly
Sep 28, 2023, 08:43 AM
Congress trains guns at Punjab govt over arrest of Sukhpal Khaira
Sep 18, 2023, 04:00 AM
Kejriwal says AAP govt will secure international recognition for Delhi's markets
Sep 13, 2023, 03:56 AM
Kejriwal to inaugurate Punjab's 1st School of Eminence today
Sep 11, 2023, 02:17 PM
Punjab fails to rein in drug abuse: Congress leader Bajwa
Sep 03, 2023, 08:33 AM
Kejriwal attacks Khattar over freebies issue
Aug 30, 2023, 11:39 PM
Delhi govt, L-G office clash over delay in MACP benefits to retired officials
Jul 17, 2023, 09:22 PM
Appointment of 437 independent consultants by AAP govt illegal: Delhi LG to SC
May 23, 2023, 09:56 AM
Congress leaders from Delhi, Punjab deliberate AAP's demand for support against Centre's ordinance