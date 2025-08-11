Punjab facing food threat owing to torrential rains: Congress

Chandigarh, Aug 11 (IANS) With floods wreaking havoc in some parts of Punjab, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government, holding it responsible for the unfolding crisis due to what he described as “sheer administrative negligence”.

Congress leader Bajwa highlighted that torrential rains in the hilly regions, coupled with the release of excess water from dams, have inundated thousands of acres of farmland in Kapurthala district.

Similarly, water released from the Pong Dam has severely impacted farmers across nearly three dozen villages in the Mukerian subdivision. Tarn Taran district is facing a similar grim situation, with rising water levels threatening lives, homes, and crops, he said. The seasonal Ghaggar has turned destructive as the rainfall was heavy in this monsoon.

Citing a media report, Bajwa pointed out that over a dozen locations along the Sutlej, the Beas, and the Ravi rivers are prone to flooding every monsoon. Yet, year after year, these known vulnerabilities remain unaddressed.

This, he asserted, reflects a glaring failure in administrative planning, engineering preparedness, and interstate coordination.

Experts have consistently blamed poor maintenance of flood-control systems, political friction with Haryana, and outdated disaster management infrastructure for the recurring devastation.

“The AAP government has clearly failed to learn from the 2023 floods, which caused widespread destruction across the state. It has not taken even the most basic measures, such as clearing drainage systems or reinforcing embankments to mitigate future risks,” Bajwa said in a statement.

“Instead of upgrading our flood management systems and preparing for the monsoon, the government chose complacency. As a result, the people of Punjab, especially its farmers, are once again paying the price for this apathy.” Bajwa called for immediate action and accountability, stressing that the state cannot afford to be caught off guard every monsoon.

“Floods in Punjab are no longer unforeseen disasters; they are predictable, preventable, and the direct consequence of failed governance,” he added.

