Punjab AAP failed to help people in flood crisis, says BJP leader

Ludhiana, Sep 24 (IANS) Punjab unit BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal on Wednesday said the AAP government has failed to help the people in their hour of crisis, forcing helpless villagers to directly write to the Governor to seek intervention.

Baliawal said village panchayats of Sasrali Colony and adjoining villages, including Boothgarh, Gaunsgarh, Gadhapur, Raur, Managat, Hawas, Khwajke, Mangli Tanda, Mangli Khas, Garhi Togada, Garhi Fazil, Garhi Shero, Shekhowal, Kasabaad, Jeewanpur, Dheri, Bajra, Sattowal, Seera, Churwal and Macchiana Kala, have written a letter to the Governor, appealing for deployment of the Indian Army and expert teams to repair the collapsed embankments of the Sutlej river near Sasrali, which have unleashed devastation across Ludhiana district.

The letter highlights that despite repeated requests, the breach at Dhusi bandh has not been repaired and the river continues to swallow fertile lands, crops, tubewells, houses, and decades of hard-earned livelihoods.

Villagers have warned that mere dumping of sandbags is futile without proper engineering design and Army-level intervention.

Their appeal to the Governor reflects the desperation and total abandonment they feel under the current state government.

Slamming the state government, Baliawal said: “When ordinary villagers are left with no hope from their government and are forced to write to the Governor for survival, it is the ultimate proof of governance collapse. People are helplessly watching their ancestral lands and lifetime savings being washed away while AAP leaders indulge in shameless propaganda.”

He pointed out that even the Disaster Management Minister from the Sahnewal constituency has remained invisible in the district while villages are drowning.

“This is not just incompetence, it is betrayal,” he added.

Baliawal said the trust of the people in AAP has completely broken. From Delhi to Punjab, the AAP model is built only on advertisements and hollow speeches.

He said: “When people demand relief, AAP gives excuses. When Punjab needs leadership, AAP gives drama. Governance cannot run on TV headlines and social media reels, it requires accountability and action.”

He demanded that the state government call in the Army and expert hydrology teams for permanent embankment repair and flood-control measures.

He also appealed to the Governor to directly intervene and ensure that the suffering villagers receive protection, relief, and rehabilitation.

