Punjab

Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·May 26, 2024, 03:54 pm

'PM Modi Has Done So Much For Sikhism...': Uttarakhand CM Dhami In Punjab's Zirakpur

Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·May 25, 2024, 03:56 pm

'Congress-AAP Working Together To Betray Country And Punjab': Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Haryana
John DoeJ
·Feb 24, 2024, 09:47 am

'Hand over injured farmers for treatment': Punjab Chief Secretary urges Haryana counterpart

John DoeJ
·Sep 26, 2023, 07:09 pm

Anti-drone system to be deployed along international border, says HM Amit Shah

John DoeJ
·Sep 23, 2023, 03:43 pm

NIA confiscates Canada-based SFJ terrorist Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

John DoeJ
·Sep 23, 2023, 03:24 pm

Punjab Students Invest Rs 68,000 Crore Annually In Canadian Education

Punjab
John DoeJ
·Sep 16, 2023, 02:39 pm

‘Unholy' Akali Dal-BJP alliance in Punjab is finalised, claims AAP

John DoeJ
·Sep 11, 2023, 12:10 am

Delhi Police arrest sharp-shooter in Kabaddi player murder case

Punjab
John DoeJ
·Sep 10, 2023, 12:22 am

Punjab CM dares Majithia, Warring to clear Punjabi test with 45pc marks

Punjab
John DoeJ
·Sep 06, 2023, 07:40 pm

AAP knows fighting polls alone and winning them too: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab
John DoeJ
·Sep 01, 2023, 04:56 pm

Punjab CM dissolved 13,000 panchayats eyeing to usurp Rs 1,000 crore: Sukhbir Badal

John DoeJ
·Aug 31, 2023, 02:44 pm

SFJ handler Pannun promised $7000 to accused for defacing walls of Delhi Metro stations

Punjab
John DoeJ
·Aug 21, 2023, 06:28 pm

Punjab: Water recedes from flood-hit areas of Ferozepur, rescue operation continues

John DoeJ
·Aug 20, 2023, 10:19 am

20 dead as bus catches fire after collision with pick-up van in Pakistan

John DoeJ
·Aug 17, 2023, 02:42 pm

Punjab Signs Power Purchase Agreement Of 1,200 MW With SJVN

John DoeJ
·Aug 11, 2023, 02:12 pm

Canada College's Sudden Admission Cancellation Brings Disarray Among Students From Punjab

