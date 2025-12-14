Amid allegations, Punjab sees 48 pc voting for local body poll (Lead)

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (IANS) Amid the allegations of fake voting, clashes and booth capturing, voting to elect representatives of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis by the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab, on Sunday, witnessed 48 per cent polling with clashes among the party's supporters at some places.

The repoll is scheduled on December 16 with the counting of votes on December 17.

A total of 1.36 crore voters were eligible to cast votes to elect representatives of 347 zones of Zila Parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 Panchayat Samitis, ahead of the state going to the polls in early 2027.

All major political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the SAD (Amritsar) were in the fray on party symbols in the rural local body polls.

As per the Election Commission, elections to elect the members from 347 zones of 22 Zila Parishads and from 2,838 zones of 153 Panchayat Samitis were peacefully conducted.

No loss of life or major violence had been reported from anywhere across the state.

The Election Commission ordered a re-poll at Samiti Attari and Varpal Kalan in Amritsar district; Samiti Chananwal and Raisar Patiala in Barnala district; Babania and Kot Bhai in Muktsar Sahib district; Chanhiya in Gurdaspur district; and Samiti Bhogpur in Jalandhar district.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cast his vote in his native village in Sangrur district and expressed hope that the voters would give further impetus to development of the state.

Interacting with the media after casting his vote, the Chief Minister said these elections are beneficial for overall development of the rural areas across Punjab.

He said these act as the foundations of the democracy as the people are able to perform at the grassroots.

Likewise, CM Mann said these elections act as a launchpad for the young politicians who aspire to serve the people.

Outrightly rejecting the allegations levelled by the opposition parties in Punjab regarding the misuse of official machinery, the Chief Minister said the administration deserved credit for organising free, fair and transparent polls.

CM Mann said that more than 2,400 candidates from the opposition parties were contesting the polls that clearly reflected that there was no use of the official machinery.

