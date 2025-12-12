Punjab CM keen to develop strategic tie-up with UK

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday batted for a strategic tie-up between the state and the United Kingdom (UK) for further developing the state as a hub of investment and manufacturing.

At a meeting with a high-level delegation from the UK High Commission in Chandigarh, led by the Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio, the Chief Minister underscored the need for further cementing business partnerships, with both sides expressing strong commitment to deepen ties.

CM Mann highlighted that Mohali is one of the best-organised cities globally and emphasised Punjab’s robust potential to emerge as a manufacturing powerhouse. Noting the eagerness of Punjab’s students to pursue opportunities in the UK through legal and safe pathways, he assured full cooperation from the state government in this regard.

The Chief Minister specifically addressed transnational challenges like gangsters, stating that such issues transcend borders and Punjab stands ready to collaborate with the UK on legal matters and any required assistance. He extended a red-carpet welcome to UK companies, positioning Punjab as a prioritised destination for investors.

CM Mann showcased the Punjabi diaspora’s global influence and identified core sectors for investment, including agro machinery, food processing, IT and more. The Chief Minister apprised the delegation that Punjab’s robust investment ecosystem offers reasonable power tariffs, land facilities and a welcoming environment for investors.

He said the state ranks number one in the ease-of-doing business with an efficient single-window system operating transparently. Notably, CM Mann said that due to the efforts of the government, Punjab has become the first state to pass the Right to Business Act.

The Chief Minister invited the delegation to partner in the upcoming progressive Punjab Investors Summit in Mohali in March 2026. The UK Deputy High Commissioner acknowledged the Punjabi diaspora’s potential and their substantial funds available for investment in their native land.

In response to queries on key sectors, the CM reiterated Punjab’s proactive investment climate and requested visits to showcase opportunities firsthand. Both Punjab and the UK agreed to strengthen ties for mutual growth, progress and prosperity, besides giving impetus to trade and commerce.

