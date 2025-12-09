NIA searches key suspect’s Rohtak house in CPI (Maoist) NRB revival case

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched the rented accommodation of a key suspect in Haryana’s Rohtak area in a case relating to attempts by the CPI (Maoist) terror organisation to re-energise its influence in the Northern Region Bureau (NRB).

The search at the house of Naresh led to the seizure of two mobile phones and some handwritten documents.

“NIA investigations had identified Naresh as a former member of Chhatra Ekta Manch (CEM) and a close aide of accused Priyanshu Kashyap in the case RC-01/2023/NIA/LKW,” the NIA said in its press note.

As part of the CPI (Maoist) conspiracy, Priyanshu Kashyap used to frequently visit the said premises, where he conducted meetings with the organisation’s underground cadres.

“The terror outfit has been concertedly working towards the revival of its presence in various regions of the country, including the NRB comprising the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh,” it said.

The agency further said that the investigations in the instant case are continuing.

Notably, NIA last month filed charges against one more accused in a case relating to attempts by the banned CPI (Maoist) terror organisation to revive its influence in northern states.

The arrested accused, Vishal Singh alias Suraj, a resident of Mathura (UP), has been chargesheeted under section 121A of IPC and sections 18,20, 38 & 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

He is the second accused to be chargesheeted in the case RC-01/2023/NIA-LKW.

The NIA had in February chargesheeted accused Ajay Singhal alias Aman in the case related to concerted attempts by leaders, cadres and sympathisers/Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of CPI (Maoist) to re-energise the organisation in the NRB states of UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

As per NIA investigations, CPI (Maoist) member Vishal Singh had spent 10 days in the Chhakarbandha/ Pachrukhiya forest area to train the organisation’s cadre on the handling and operation of a drone that he was carrying.

He also conducted cadre meetings with senior CPI (Maoist) leaders Pramod Mishra alias Sohan Da and Sandeep Yadav alias Rupesh Ji, CC member of Bihar Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC) of CPI(Maoist).

--IANS

sas/dan