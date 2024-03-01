National Investigation Agency
J·Mar 01, 2024, 02:34 pm
Bengaluru cafe explosion is a bomb blast, will find those behind it: Karnataka DGP
J·Jan 29, 2024, 01:08 pm
Ban on Students Islamic Movement of India for 5 More Years under UAPA
J·Sep 30, 2023, 03:11 pm
NIA files chargesheet against self-radicalised accused in Kozhikode train arson case
J·Sep 23, 2023, 02:08 pm
Arrested from Imphal by NIA, accused in transnational conspiracy case sent to 5-day police custody
J·Sep 23, 2023, 01:45 pm
Pannun runs law firms but spreads lawlessness in India
J·Sep 23, 2023, 10:23 am
NIA confiscates properties of SFJ chief Pannu in Amritsar, Chandigarh
J·Sep 20, 2023, 11:16 pm
NIA announces rewards of Rs 10 lakh for information on Khalistani terrorists linked to BKI
J·Aug 12, 2023, 12:11 am
NIA arrests two operatives of Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala
J·Jul 20, 2023, 11:43 pm
NIA Arrests Aligarh Muslim University Student Working As ISIS Operative
J·Jun 21, 2023, 12:15 am
NIA on the lookout for Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
J·May 22, 2023, 12:13 am
NIA Arrests Self-Styled Supremo Of Jharkhand-based Naxal Outfit Carrying Rs 30 Lakh Bounty
J·May 20, 2023, 09:12 am
NIA arrests absconding associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
J·May 18, 2023, 11:13 am
Bengal blast case: Calcutta HC directs CID to include Explosives Act sections in FIR
J·May 10, 2023, 08:41 am
NIA seizes 6 shops of terrorist Fayaz Ahmad Khan in Kashmir
J·May 09, 2023, 11:50 pm
NIA Arrests Five In TN PFI case
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
NGO terror funding case: Delhi court sends Kashmiri journalist to 10-day NIA custody
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.