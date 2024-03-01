National Investigation Agency

featuredfeatured
Karnataka
John DoeJ
·Mar 01, 2024, 02:34 pm

Bengaluru cafe explosion is a bomb blast, will find those behind it: Karnataka DGP

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jan 29, 2024, 01:08 pm

Ban on Students Islamic Movement of India for 5 More Years under UAPA

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 30, 2023, 03:11 pm

NIA files chargesheet against self-radicalised accused in Kozhikode train arson case

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 23, 2023, 02:08 pm

Arrested from Imphal by NIA, accused in transnational conspiracy case sent to 5-day police custody

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 23, 2023, 01:45 pm

Pannun runs law firms but spreads lawlessness in India

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 23, 2023, 10:23 am

NIA confiscates properties of SFJ chief Pannu in Amritsar, Chandigarh

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 20, 2023, 11:16 pm

NIA announces rewards of Rs 10 lakh for information on Khalistani terrorists linked to BKI

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Aug 12, 2023, 12:11 am

NIA arrests two operatives of Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 20, 2023, 11:43 pm

NIA Arrests Aligarh Muslim University Student Working As ISIS Operative

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jun 21, 2023, 12:15 am

NIA on the lookout for Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

featuredfeatured
Jharkhand
John DoeJ
·May 22, 2023, 12:13 am

NIA Arrests Self-Styled Supremo Of Jharkhand-based Naxal Outfit Carrying Rs 30 Lakh Bounty

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 20, 2023, 09:12 am

NIA arrests absconding associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 18, 2023, 11:13 am

Bengal blast case: Calcutta HC directs CID to include Explosives Act sections in FIR

featuredfeatured
Delhi
John DoeJ
·May 10, 2023, 08:41 am

NIA seizes 6 shops of terrorist Fayaz Ahmad Khan in Kashmir

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 09, 2023, 11:50 pm

NIA Arrests Five In TN PFI case

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

NGO terror funding case: Delhi court sends Kashmiri journalist to 10-day NIA custody

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App