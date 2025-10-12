TN BJP launches state wide yatra ahead of 2026 polls, slams DMK, Congress

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, on Sunday, launched the party's ambitious statewide campaign, titled "Tamil Nadu: Tamizharin Payanam (Tamil Nadu: The Journey of Tamils), with a large public event at the Ambika Theatre Junction in Madurai's Anna Nagar.

The launch marked the formal beginning of the BJP's poll campaign ahead of the 2026 state Assembly elections.

The event was attended by several prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister L. Murugan, former State BJP President K. Annamalai, and senior AIADMK leaders and former Ministers R.P. Udayakumar and Sellur Raju, signifying the strengthening of the BJP–AIADMK alliance.

A major highlight of the event was the release of a new BJP campaign anthem, which featured excerpts from speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and late AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

The song, sharply critical of both the DMK and the Congress, was met with loud cheers from the people.

Midway through the BJP anthem, Jayalalithaa's commanding voice echoed through the venue, saying: "Is there anywhere in the world a family where the father is the Chief Minister, the son is Deputy Chief Minister, another son is a Union Minister, yet another relative holds a Central party post, and the daughter is a Member of Parliament (referring to DMK) -- all grabbing power like fish devouring mud?"

As her words reverberated, AIADMK's R.P. Udayakumar was seen applauding enthusiastically, while party member Sellur Raju smiled knowingly -- a moment that drew attention from the audience and underlined the emotional connect between the AIADMK and the BJP.

Earlier, Nagendran had offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple before flagging off the yatra.

In his address to the media, the State BJP President launched a scathing attack on the DMK government, accusing it of administrative failure and rising lawlessness in Tamil Nadu.

"The DMK government has failed to protect women and children. People are suffering. Even sanitation workers are punished for peaceful protests," Nagendran said, adding that "the countdown has begun for the DMK regime".

Declaring confidence that the BJP-AIADMK would win the upcoming state Assembly polls with a thumping majority, Nagendran said, "The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the next government in Tamil Nadu, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami will take oath as the Chief Minister."

