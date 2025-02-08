Sitharaman Calls for Govt that Serves the People as BJP Leads

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the National Capital Region should have a government which serves the cause of the people, as early trends show BJP returning after 27 years.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, we are very keen that Delhi gets a government which serves its people and this is something which is the need of the hour for attaining Viksit Bharat 2047," the finance minister told a press conference, when asked to respond to BJP's leads in the Delhi elections.

"The National Capital Region should have a government which serves the cause of the people. I strongly believe that the roadmap which the PM has set for the country should certainly take Delhi to the top priority and serve its people from every point of view...," she added.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is leading on 47 seats while AAP is leading on 23 seats. BJP and AAP have won two seats as of now. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

BJP workers and supporters have already started celebrating outside party's office in New Delhi foreseeing a comeback in the national capital government after long wait.

BJP workers were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing, singing at party office.

From AAP, Atishi is leading, party chief Arvind Kejriwal is trailing, while Manish Sisodia already conceded defeat.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister. The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal. (ANI)