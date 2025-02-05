Shah Urges Delhi Voters to Choose Development, Cast Ballots for a Strong Future

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged the voters to come out in large numbers in the Delhi Assembly polls and cast their ballots against false promises and the ongoing issues of polluted Yamuna, broken roads, and inadequate public services in the city.

In a post on X, Shah emphasised the importance of voting for a government with a proven track record of public welfare and a clear vision for the capital's development.

"I appeal to my sisters and brothers who are going to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections to vote against false promises, polluted Yamuna, liquor shops, broken roads and dirty water. Today, vote in large numbers to form a government that has a strong track record of public welfare and a clear vision for the development of Delhi. Your one vote can make Delhi the most developed capital of the world," he said.

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda also appealed to people to come out and vote in the polls.

"Voting is being held today for the Delhi Assembly elections. I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote in large numbers to end the reign of corruption and scams and elect a government dedicated to the welfare of the poor and the youth for a developed Delhi. Your one vote will prove to be helpful in strengthening democracy further," Nadda said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asserted that one vote will play an important role in empowering democracy as well as forming a government free from corruption and appeasement.

"Today, I appeal to all my voting brothers and sisters who are voting for the Delhi Assembly elections, and especially to the young friends who are exercising their right to vote for the first time, to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy and contribute in making Delhi strong, prosperous and 'developed'. Your every vote will play an important role in empowering democracy as well as forming a government free from corruption and appeasement. Your participation is extremely important to build a pollution-free and inclusive development-oriented Delhi," Gadkari posted on X.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi and Jangpura. AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).

Jangpura sees a contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress's Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

A total of 699 candidates is in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities. (ANI)