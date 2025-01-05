BSF & Police Seize Drone, Two Heroin Packets Along Tarn Taran Border

Tarn Taran: The Punjab Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with the Punjab Police, conducted a joint operation and recovered a drone along with two packets of suspected heroin along the Tarn Taran border on Saturday, according to a press release from the BSF.

The recoveries took place in two separate incidents and were based on actionable information received by the security personnel.

In the first incident, security personnel recovered a drone along with a packet of suspected heroin weighing 562 grams from a farming field near the village of Dal in the Tarn Taran district, the release stated.

In the second incident, another packet of suspected heroin weighing 632 grams was seized from the same area.

The recoveries were made possible through reliable intelligence from the BSF's intelligence wing, technical interception, and the prompt action of BSF troops and the Punjab Police. These efforts successfully thwarted the plans of narcotics syndicates operating from across the border.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)