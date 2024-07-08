Punjab police

·Jul 08, 2024, 12:43 pm

Babbar Khalsa member tries to escape from Punjab police, injured in firing

Punjab
·Feb 07, 2024, 07:47 am

Punjab AGTF arrests 3 associates of foreign-based terrorists Lakhbir Singh Landa, Harvinder Rinda

Punjab
·Sep 28, 2023, 07:51 am

"This is jungle raj...," Congress Punjab chief condemns Khaira's detention

Punjab
·Sep 28, 2023, 05:11 am

Punjab Congress MLA arrested from Chandigarh residence

Punjab
·Sep 15, 2023, 08:54 am

BSF, Punjab Police seize 1.710 kg heroin

Punjab
·Sep 12, 2023, 01:57 pm

Gangster Bishnoi’s key operatives arrested in Punjab

Punjab
·Sep 10, 2023, 12:22 am

Punjab CM dares Majithia, Warring to clear Punjabi test with 45pc marks

Punjab
·Aug 24, 2023, 12:32 am

BSF, Punjab Police Seize Broken Drone, 3.4 KG Heroin In Ferozepur

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Amritpal Arrested In Moga, Shifted To Assam's Dibrugarh Jail

Punjab
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab police from Moga

Punjab
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Amritpal's Top Aide Joga Singh Arrested From Sirhind: Punjab Police

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Fugitive Radical Preacher Amritpal's Video Surfaces On Social Media

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Amritpal Matter: NIA Team Reaches Punjab, Likely To Take Over Case

Punjab
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Punjab Police cracks down against radical preacher Amritpal Singh

Punjab
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Punjab Police conducts "Operation Seal", over 6K vehicles checked, challans issued to 366 violators

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Punjab Police arrest extortionist from Gujarat

