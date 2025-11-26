Two brothers held in Amritsar, IED recovered

Chandigarh: In an intelligence-led operation Punjab Police have busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of two brothers in Amritsar and recovered one improvised explosive device (IED) and two mobile phones from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, and Yuvraj Singh, both residents of Ranike village in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering improvised explosive device and mobile phones, the police teams have also impounded their motorcycle, which they were using to commit crime. DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has indicated that the duo were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler, highlighting strong cross-border links behind the conspiracy.

Further investigation is ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he said.

Sharing more details, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said that the arrested individuals were hatching a conspiracy to carry out terror attack in the region to disturb the peace and harmony in the border state.

Police teams are thoroughly interrogating both the arrested accused persons to identify their handlers and ascertain the involvement of other members of the module, he added.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Suhail Qasim Mir said that acting on intelligence inputs team from the Special Cell of Amritsar Rural had rounded up both the suspects and recovered the IED from their possession.

Forensic teams were called on the spot, who have disposed off the Improvised explosive device, he said.

In this regard, a case first information report (FIR) number 386 dated November 25 was registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station in Gharinda in Amritsar (Rural).

