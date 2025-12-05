Police lapses: NCW to seek report from Punjab DGP in Jalandhar minor’s rape-cum-murder

Jalandhar, Dec 5 (IANS) Pointing to grave lapses by Punjab Police, the NCW is preparing to issue a suo motu notice to the state Director General of Police to seek an Action Taken Report (ATR) within three days in the Jalandhar rape and murder case involving a 13-year-old victim, an official said on Friday.

A National Commission for Women (NCW) team pointed to laxity in the probe and said, “ASI Mangat Ram, who searched the house on the day of the incident, allegedly failed to trace the girl even after remaining inside the premises for approximately 30–40 minutes.”

The victim’s body was later found on November 22 in the bathroom of her 46-year-old neighbour Harminder Singh's house by other colony residents who joined her family’s efforts to trace her.

The NCW said, “This raises serious concerns about the conduct and efficiency of the initial police response.”

The NCW team which met the victim’s family said that the minor girl’s kin criticised the police for not registering an FIR against the lax and now-suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) till date.

“Keeping in view the gravity of the crime, the NCW strongly urges the Fast Track Special Court handling the matter to hold day-to-day hearings to ensure a time-bound, fair, and swift trial,” said the NCW.

The NCW also criticised the officials of the Punjab government administration in Jalandhar for skipping Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar’s meeting to discuss key issues pertaining to safety of women in the state.

“A scheduled meeting with administrative officers of the division had to be called off. No prior information regarding the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct – in place for Zila Parishad elections – was provided to the Chairperson, and, therefore, despite sincere intent, not much could be taken up regarding not sharing prior information regarding safety of women,” said an official in a statement.

The NCW said in a statement that the Chairperson had also taken a review meeting with all senior police officials of the Jalandhar Division on Thursday, during which this case was discussed in detail with the officers concerned.

