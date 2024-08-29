murder
Aug 29, 2024, 06:04 AM
Telangana: 26-yr-old woman stabbed to death in Rangareddy
Jan 09, 2024, 03:05 PM
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Mother Demands BJP Leader's Arrest
Sep 10, 2023, 06:15 AM
UP history-sheeter who attacked cops, held from Mumbai
Sep 04, 2023, 06:14 AM
Man stabbed to death in Delhi
Aug 30, 2023, 04:11 AM
UP man kills wife with electric shocks after finding her with paramour
Jul 21, 2023, 06:32 AM
Married woman throttled by husband in Bihar's Gopalganj
Jul 16, 2023, 04:25 PM
Woman arrested in Kerala for murdering husband
Jul 13, 2023, 05:57 PM
Man kills wife, alleged boyfriend in Delhi
Jul 13, 2023, 04:18 PM
Honour killing: 3 including father arrested for killing daughter, lover
Jul 08, 2023, 10:32 AM
Delhi: 3 minors stab 16-yr-old to death
Jul 06, 2023, 08:25 AM
Woman strangled to death by robbers in Lucknow
Jun 29, 2023, 03:05 PM
UP Man Sentenced To Death For Rape, Murder Of Minor
Jun 28, 2023, 03:56 PM
Telangana BJP MLA’s Wife Alleges Murder Plot By BRS MLC
Jun 26, 2023, 03:16 PM
Father-Son Arrested For Nephew's Murder In UP
Jun 24, 2023, 11:54 AM
Youth stabbed by neighbour in Delhi
Jun 23, 2023, 06:26 PM
Gangster wanted in two murder cases nabbed after exchange of fire in Delhi