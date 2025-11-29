A hug and a shot to the head: Man killed in Delhi's Shahdara hour before his birthday; one suspect in custody

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's Shahdara late Friday night, police said on Saturday. He was near his home and was killed just an hour before his birthday, by people he had decided to meet to settle an altercation. In a shocking display of callousness the assailant first hugged the young man before shooting him in the head.

The incident occurred around 11:09 p.m. near Chhotu Halwai Shop in V Block, Naveen Shahdara, after police received a call reporting gunfire.

A team from Shahdara police station rushed to the location, where the victim, Gagan, was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Senior officials, including the Shahdara DCP, the Farsh Bazaar SHO, the local police staff, the Crime Team and forensic specialists, inspected the crime scene. The body was shifted to GTB Hospital.

Family members said Gagan had stepped out to meet a friend shortly before the attack.

His father, Ravi Kumar, told IANS, "Gagan came downstairs to meet the person, they shared a hug, and with that, the person shot Gagan in the head. He then fired a couple of shots in the air. When I came down, my son was lying at that spot. I don't know about any fight."

Gagan was married and had a 10-day-old son.

Police said that when the team reached the spot, it was established that Gagan, identified as a 'Bad Character (BC)' of the area, had sustained a bullet injury on his right temple. He was taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

According to officials, the two accused arrived on a motorcycle and carried out the shooting. Police have detained one of them along with the motorcycle, while the second suspect is still at large.

Preliminary information suggests Gagan had a recent altercation with the accused, and they had reportedly gathered to resolve the dispute.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

--IANS