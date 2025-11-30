Woman kills husband over dispute in Bengal's Malda

Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS) A woman allegedly killed her husband over a dispute in the Bamangola area of West Bengal's Malda district, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Biswajit Sarkar.

The accused, identified as Pampa Roy, has been arrested, the police said.

During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that Sarkar and Roy, who had a love affair, got married six years ago and were blessed with a daughter.

The couple's daughter has turned four this year.

According to locals, Sarkar, a toll plaza worker, and Roy quarrelled frequently over several issues.

On Saturday night, a similar dispute arose between the couple when Sarkar came back home from work.

When Sarkar returned home at 8.30 p.m., Roy prevented him from entering the house, leading to an argument.

As Sarkar pushed Roy aside to enter the house, Roy, enraged over the act, stabbed him in the stomach with a knife.

After the attack, Sarkar fell on the ground, bleeding profusely and screamed for help.

Hearing Sarkar's voice, neighbours rushed to the house and rushed him to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

After the incident, the Bamangola police station was informed. The police went to the hospital and the house to investigate the incident.

After gathering information during the probe, the accused wife was arrested.

Sarkar breathed his last late Saturday night at the hospital, while undergoing treatment there, the police added.

The police are investigating the reason for the murder.

"Prima facie, it appears that the crime was committed in the heat of the moment. However, neighbours also said that the husband and wife frequently fought over a host of issues. Therefore, an investigation has started to find out whether the crime was premeditated. A case has been registered, and the accused woman has been arrested," said a senior officer of Malda district police.

--IANS

sch/svn