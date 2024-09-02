Domestic violence
J·Sep 02, 2024, 05:50 am
Delhi: Man kills wife, leaves body in car; arrested while trying to flee
J·Jun 12, 2024, 09:35 am
MP woman gets death sentence for killing mother-in-law by stabbing her over 95 times
J·May 22, 2024, 07:02 am
Woman kills child after fight with husband in Maharashtra's Nagpur, roams with body for 4 km; gets arrested
J·Sep 18, 2023, 05:57 am
Man strangles wife to death over suspected infidelity in Delhi
J·Sep 13, 2023, 06:13 am
Woman hacked to death by alcoholic son in K’taka
J·Sep 05, 2023, 06:34 am
Woman alleges gang-rape in Haryana by cop’s aides
J·Aug 30, 2023, 08:14 am
Three of family murdered in Bihar's Vaishali
J·Aug 28, 2023, 09:52 am
Man arrested in Assam for killing father in drunken state
