In Kerala's Kollam, husband hits wife with gas cylinder; latter succumbs

Kollam: In a shocking late-night incident, a 46-year-old woman was brutally beaten to death with a gas cylinder allegedly by her husband at their residence in Apollo Nagar, Karikkode, Kollam.

The deceased has been identified as Kavitha, while the accused, Madhusoodanan Pillai, 54, has been taken into police custody. The murder occurred around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the couple were at home when a heated argument reportedly broke out.

In a sudden and violent outburst, Madhusoodanan is alleged to have lifted a gas cylinder and struck Kavitha on the head, causing severe injuries.

She collapsed on the spot, and though neighbours rushed in after hearing the commotion, she was declared dead by the time police arrived.

The couple’s daughter was at the home and she rushed to the neighbours to alert about the incident.

Authorities said the exact motive behind the killing remains unclear.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that there had been frequent quarrels between the couple, possibly over financial matters or personal disputes, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Police are conducting detailed questioning to determine whether the murder was premeditated or committed in a fit of rage.

The accused did not attempt to flee and remained at the scene when officers arrived.

He was taken into custody without resistance.

Forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot, and the gas cylinder used in the assault has been seized.

Kavitha’s body has been shifted to the District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said the autopsy report will be crucial in establishing the extent of injuries, the nature of the attack.

Neighbours described the couple as generally quiet, though a few recalled occasional disputes.

No formal complaints have been recorded, so far. Investigators have launched detailed investigation and are also speaking to victim's family and neighbours to check whether there was a history of domestic violence in the family.

A case of murder has been registered, and further legal proceedings will follow after the completion of interrogation and forensic analysis.

