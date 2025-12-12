Kolkata shocker: Youth held for assaulting and abandoning mother in city’s red light area

Kolkata, Dec 12 (IANS) West Bengal Police on Thursday night arrested a youth in Kolkata for allegedly assaulting his mother, stripping her, and abandoning her in a North Kolkata red-light area, following a domestic dispute, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Bhaskar Dhar, who lived with his mother and younger sister at their home in Baranagar in the northern part of the city. His sister is a college student.

According to the complaint, the incident grew out of an argument on Tuesday evening. The mother told the police that Bhaskar brought an escort to the house and intended to spend time with her inside the house. She objected strongly, saying such behaviour was unacceptable and would disturb the household. His younger sister also protested, saying it would affect the atmosphere of the home. The objections led to a heated quarrel.

“The argument soon intensified, and Bhaskar turned violent. The accused first thrashed his mother, forcibly removed her saree, and then recorded it on his mobile phone,” the police official said, quoting her complaint.

The complaint stated that he then forced her out of the house, took her to a red-light area in Kolkata and left her there. The police official said the mother also told them that before abandoning her, Bhaskar threatened to hand her over to a brothel owner.

The gruesome incident occurred late on Tuesday night. The woman managed to return to her house on Wednesday morning. She was distressed and in poor condition when neighbours found her. She was taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment.

After being discharged from the hospital on Thursday, she went to the local police station and narrated the ordeal that she faced. The police said she was in tears while recounting what happened and that the nature of the complaint shocked the investigators.

Following her statement, the police arrested Bhaskar on Thursday night. Further investigation is underway, and officers said they would examine the mobile phone recordings mentioned in the complaint and speak to other family members and neighbours to establish the sequence of events.

--IANS

