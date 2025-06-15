Shivangi Verma questions Govind Namdev’s allegations, cites need for accountability despite seniority

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Shivangi Verma has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding her and veteran actor Govind Namdev.

She firmly denied allegations that she tried to gain publicity by circulating a picture that sparked dating rumors. The clarification came after Govind Namdev recently claimed that the image was not part of any promotional strategy and that Verma shared the post without mentioning the film’s name, her character, or any indication that it was related to the film’s storyline.

Reacting to his statements, Shivangi expressed her surprise and disappointment. She told IANS, “I was shocked when I read Govindji's reaction. A normal post was done with his consent, and he accepted the collaboration request and deleted on his own. I, as a professional actress, deserve dignity too. Just because he is a veteran actor, he can't accuse me. What will I get by gaining publicity out of such a matter?”

The actress also clarified her current professional standing, stating that she is paired opposite a well-known star in an upcoming project and is focusing on her career. “I am paired opposite a known star in an upcoming project, and I am looking at young pairings. I have clarified twice in the past, once in December and once in May, and I want to clarify once and for all that the dating rumors are baseless. It seems social media has become a platform like Bigg Boss. I am doing two important projects and am focused on my career.”

Veteran actor Govind Namdev became the subject of social media buzz after rumors emerged linking him romantically with Shivangi Verma.

The speculation took off when the 31-year-old actress posted a behind-the-scenes image from their film 'Gaurishankar Goharganj Wale' on Instagram. She accompanied it with the caption, “Pyaar (Love) knows no age, no limits,” sparking widespread assumptions about their relationship.

