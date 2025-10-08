It’s not that Smriti won't score another ton: Anjum Chopra on India opener’s form at WWC

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Anjum Chopra shared her insights on India’s upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against South Africa and expressed confidence in star batter Smriti Mandhana to equal Meg Lanning’s all-time record for most centuries.

Anjum how Mandhana must rise to the occasion and do well in the forthcoming matches to strengthen India’s chances in the mega spectacle.

Speaking on JioHostar, Anjum said that the left-hander will enjoy batting against the Proteas women, given how she enjoys hitting through the line. The veteran also stated that the Indian vice-captain must understand the leadership responsibilities placed upon her and ‘fine-tune’ her mindset.

“The fact that Smriti Mandhana likes the ball coming onto the bat and enjoys hitting through the line will certainly help her, especially against South Africa’s pace attack. It’s also about settling those butterflies, in your mind, heart, and stomach; and reminding yourself that it’s just another game of cricket. Yes, it’s a World Cup match but at the end of the day, it’s still a ‘see ball, hit ball’ approach, which she’s executed beautifully over the last year and a half.

“She already has over 400 runs under her belt this season. Now, it’s about understanding her role as vice-captain; she’s expected to play match-winning knocks and deliver when the team needs her. It’s just about fine-tuning her mindset and staying fully aware in the middle of how situations can unfold.”

The former India captain also opined that a cricketer’s stats are of no use if they’re not set during World Cup games. She believes that Mandhana must understand the importance of playing a home World Cup and must make the most of the limited opportunities available.

“All those numbers we often discuss don’t count unless they come in a World Cup. That’s a record Smriti would want to correct quickly. Nobody is getting younger, and opportunities like a home World Cup don’t come often. It’s not that Smriti won’t score another hundred; she will. She’s already just one short of Meg Lanning’s all-time record for most centuries.

"But the key point is, when you’re playing in a World Cup, especially at home, every single day becomes important. Not just in terms of India’s results, but also from a personal performance standpoint.

"With the kind of ability Smriti possesses, expectations are bound to follow. At the end of the day, it’s up to the batter holding the bat to calm herself down and remind herself. It’s just a one-ball game,” Anjum added.

After two wins in as many as games, India will look to maintain the winning momentum when they take on South Africa on Thursday at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

