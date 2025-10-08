She seems to think like a 20 or 25-year-old: Anjum Chopra on Harmanpreet’s mentality as a batter

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Former India captain Anjum Chopra discussed Harmanpreet Kaur’s batting approach and suggested the skipper should give herself a little extra time at the crease and there is need to go out there and hit the ball around the park.

India have won their first two games of the tournament and will be eager to make it a hat-trick of wins to get back to the top of the points table. But the team and captain Kaur have a lot to ponder upon before taking to the field against the Proteas.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Chopra discussed Kaur’s approach with the bat, saying that the skipper should give herself some more time at the crease. The veteran added that the 36-year-old should think and analyse the situation before hitting shots to carry a long innings, rather than contributing a few runs and walking back to the pavilion.

“Harmanpreet Kaur should give herself a little extra time at the crease. Every time she walks in, she seems to think like a 20 or 25-year-old, who can just go out there and hit the ball around the park. Yes, she can, but she doesn’t need to. The situation often doesn’t demand that kind of aggression. She just needs to spend a bit more time in the middle, even if it means batting through 10 overs without losing her wicket.

“Avoiding rash shots and keeping her focus intact will be key. It’s easier said than done because when you’re out in the middle, everything, the pressure, scoreboard, situation, can get to you. But that’s where the difference lies between a good player and a match-winner. For me, the day Harmanpreet Kaur crosses that 35 or 38 not out mark and finishes India’s innings, whether setting a total or chasing one, she’ll feel far more comfortable and at ease; both as captain and as a batter,” Chopra said.

The former India captain also reflected on India’s team selection dilemma and emphasised the importance of adding a sixth bowling option to the playing XI, saying, “If Amanjot Kaur is fit and Renuka Singh Thakur is also available, then naturally, one of the batters may have to sit out. In my view, you wouldn’t want to change the opening pair of Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana, and you’d also want to continue with Richa Ghosh because she has shown better temperament in the last couple of games. But if India is to field a sixth bowling option, which I feel they eventually must, then a batter will need to make way.

"Whether we like it or not, the top five batters currently don’t bowl. If Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, or even Harleen Deol were contributing seven to eight overs between them, this wouldn’t even be a discussion. But in a World Cup, you need six bowlers, that’s the minimum requirement.”

Lastly, she shared her thoughts on Kranti Goud’s inspiring journey, following the youngster’s rapid and noteworthy rise on the global platform.“Kranti Goud herself has such an inspiring story. She’s the youngest among her siblings, and despite her father losing his job, the family continued to support her dream of playing cricket. Her brothers stood by her, helping her reach this level. She mentioned how a big LED screen was set up in her village, not just in the city in Madhya Pradesh where she currently lives, but also in her village, so that everyone could watch her play.

"That’s such a proud moment for her and for everyone back home. When you look at Kranti’s excitement and then at others in the dressing room who have played multiple World Cups with all their experience and wisdom, you can see how this mix is positively influencing the team’s environment," she said.

-- IANS

vi/bc