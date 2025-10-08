Essar Energy Transition expands retail operations through agreement with Harvest

Stanlow (UK), Oct 8 (IANS) Essar Energy Transition (EET), through its retail-focussed business division Essar Energy Transition Retail (EET Retail), has agreed with Harvest Energy (Dealerships) Limited (Harvest) to take responsibility for fuel delivery to 47 forecourts.

Under the terms of the agreement, EET Retail will assume the responsibility of delivering all relevant fuels to 47 of Harvest’s dealer-owned, dealer-operated (DODO) forecourts across the UK.

The company is now engaging directly with the impacted Harvest dealers and is committed to bringing security, continuity, and resilience of fuel supply to customers following the closure of the Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery.

As one of only four UK refineries manufacturing and delivering fuel to UK forecourts, Essar Energy Transition will provide access to flexible, strategically located supply hubs across the UK, including Stanlow refinery and its Kingsbury, Northampton, Essex, and Grangemouth terminals.

The agreement with Harvest is the latest development in EET Retail’s long-term, partnership-led strategy to develop a significant portfolio of Essar-branded fuel retail outlets and expand its national footprint, aligned with its vision to become the UK’s “retailer of choice” to customers.

Arvan Ruia, Executive Director, EET Retail, said, “This agreement represents solid progress of our EET Retail UK growth strategy, and we look forward to working with dealers to develop a compelling customer value proposition while delivering on our promise of ‘Driving Community Convenience’ to become the UK’s retailer of choice.”

Deepak Maheshwari, CEO, EET Fuels, said, “At a time of supply uncertainty, EET Fuels is ensuring resilience and continuity of supply to more UK customers through the strength of our manufacturing capability and the reach of our UK-wide distribution infrastructure.”

