IND-W vs SA-W Prediction Match 10, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

IND-W vs SA-W Prediction: India will look to record their third straight win in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have managed to start the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. They have beaten Sri Lanka and Pakistan in consecutive games to get four points on the board. Two points at this stage will help them to jump to the top ladder. They are ready for their next challenge, as they will face South Africa Women in the 10th game of the tournament.

This contest will be live from ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on October 9 (Thursday), starting at 3 PM IST. India have not been at its best. They are still dropping catches, missing run-outs, and most importantly, the Smriti Mandhana-led top order has not fired. For South Africa, a century from Tazmin Brits and a four-fer by Nonkululeko Mlaba put them back in the race. Can they carry on the form here?

IND-W vs SA-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, Match 10

· Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 9, 2025 (Thursday)

IND-W vs SA-W: Head-to-Head: IND-W (12) – SA-W (8)

India Women and South Africa Women have been up against each other 33 times in ODIs. India, with 20 wins, are slightly ahead; South Africa have managed 12 wins, and one game has been called off.

IND-W vs SA-W: Pitch Report

The pitch at ADC-VDCA Stadium plays in favor of the batter. It is one of the best batting wickets in India with consistent bounce, which allows batters to play through the line. The ball travels fast, and conditions will get better in the second innings because of the heavy dew and overcast conditions.

IND-W vs SA-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

IND-W vs SA-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast in Vizag for Thursday shows heavy thunderstorms with 40 to 50 percent precipitation. The temperature will fluctuate between 28 and 31°C with average humidity around 85 percent and 6 km/h wind speed.

IND-W vs SA-W: Last Five Results

India Women: L, W, L, W, W

South Africa Women: W, W, L, L, W

IND-W vs SA-W: Predicted XIs:

India Women: S. Mandhana, P. Rawal, H. Deol, H. Kaur (c), R. Ghosh (wk), J. Rodrigues, D. Sharma, A. Kaur, S. Rana, S. Charani, K. Gaud

South Africa Women: T. Brits, L. Wolvaardt (c), S. Luus, M. Kapp, C. Tryon, S. Jafta (wk), A. Bosch, N. de Klerk, A. Khaka, M. Klaas, N. Mlaba

IND-W vs SA-W: Probable Best Batter

India Women: Despite two low scores, the hopes for Smriti Mandhana are very high. She is the no. 1 ranked batter in the world and is someone who just needs a few good shots to get back into form.

South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits made the world record of four centuries in five WODIs in the last game. The form she is in, it will not be a surprise if she scores yet another century.

IND-W vs SA-W: Probable Best Bowler

India Women: Kranti Goud won her first MOTM award in a World Cup event. She bowled superbly and didn't allow the batters to get away and was rewarded with wickets as well. She is young and will carry the confidence forward.

South Africa Women: Nonkululeko Mlaba is coming off a 4/40 spell against New Zealand, which laid a brilliant foundation for her team. With her slow variations, she will be getting good help from this pitch.

IND-W vs SA-W Today’s Match Prediction: India Women have yet to deliver a confident performance in this tournament. They have lacked consistency with the bat, and the field has become an issue for them. But if they make errors against South Africa, they won't let them come back in the game. The toss will be crucial because of the prediction of rain, and bowling first can be an advantage here. But overall, we will back the history and predict a close win for India Women.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!