India's tech sector has achieved unprecedented progress under PM Modi's leadership: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that it is a matter of great pride for India that with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and visionary thinking, the country has achieved unprecedented progress in the technology sector, especially financial technology.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 here, Goyal said that fintech has reached almost every home and every person as India has crossed 1 billion internet users.

"Even the most ordinary person, a street vendor, is using UPI, and donations are being made in temples through QR codes as well. I believe that the country's development based on technology is certain and India is going to become a global power," the minister highlighted.

Goyal said that the power of 1.4 billion Indians is linked with PM Modi, who has dedicated his entire life to the welfare of the nation and the people.

"I applaud his work. First, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he transformed the state, and now, as the Prime Minister, he is boosting India's morale," the minister said.

It's only under PM Modi's leadership, India has become the world's fourth-largest economy and will become the world's third-largest in the coming days as well, he said.

It is truly remarkable to see 1.4 billion Indians, inspired by PM Modi, moving forward together on this path with the resolve of a developed India by 2047, he added.

"I pray to God that his leadership continues for a long time and that we can take our country to new heights," he said.

In his address at the GFF 2025, Goyal said: "Today the world is looking to India with confidence and trust that when you work with India, you will get high-quality talent, high-quality skills, guaranteed high-quality goods and services, and a commitment to timely delivery."

He said that India is a trusted partner of the world, and we are proud of it.

"We have moved from being a mere technology partner in global trade to becoming a leading architect of the fintech world. Today, India is leading global initiatives with its offerings, be it digital public infrastructure, our own indigenous 4G stack, or the fact that India is one of the fastest rolling out 5G," he said.

