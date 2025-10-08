Sudharsan out & Bumrah to rest; 3 Changes India should make in the IND vs WI 2nd Test

IND vs WI 2nd Test: As expected, India dominated the first test against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium and finished it in three days with a winning margin of an inning and 140 runs. With this, Shubman Gill recorded his first Test win as Indian captain, and India took a 1-0 unassailable lead.

Now they will look to register another win and record a clean sweep. The second test will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium between October 10 and 14. India will travel to Australia just a day after the second test.

Some of the players, including captain Shubman Gill, will be playing in Australia. So, there are chances that India can opt for some changes to their playing XI. There were a few players who didn't get a chance in the first game who might get a time to play for the second. Hence, we will talk about three players who can be rotated for the second test.

3 Changes that India should make for second IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi

1. Rest Bumrah or Siraj, bring in Prasidh Krishna

India went in the first test with the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Both bowled well in tandem and showed good form. However, now, the question is will India play Bumrah for two consecutive tests? India have shown cautions with him about managing his workload. So, there are high chances that he might sit out.

Or if not now, India should rest Mohammed Siraj. He is in for Australia ODIs, which will begin on October 19, and the second test is scheduled to commence on October 14. So, it will become difficult for him slightly. Hence, one of these two pacers might get rest, and Prasidh Krishna can come in the playing XI.

2. Drop Nitish Kumar Reddy and bring in Axar Patel

India are grooming Nitish Kumar Reddy as the next all-rounder for all three formats, which is why he is part of ODIs and T20Is for the Australia tour. He even played the first game but wasn't required much. He didn't bat and bowled only four overs in the game.

His role in India is limited because of the spin pitches here. Hence, India can opt to bring in Axar Patel to the playing XI. He gives you an option with a bat and ball. Though India already have Sundar, Jadeja, and Kuldeep, Nitish's role is very limited. That is where Axar can add value to the team.

3. Drop Sai Sudharsan, bring Devdutt Padikkal in

India persisted with Sai Sudharsan at no. 3 in the first IND vs WI test, but it didn't work out. He only scored seven runs in the one inning India batted. With this, Sudharsan has now played four tests and has scored just 147 runs at an average of 21.

However, Indian management has shown trust in him, and he might get another go. But India should give Devdutt Padikkal, who is coming into the team after some consistent domestic performance, a chance. He can bat at no. 3 and has played all his life at the same position.