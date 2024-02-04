Axar Patel

·Feb 04, 2024, 10:32 am

Gill's Century Strengthens India's Grip in 2nd Test vs. England

·Jan 25, 2024, 10:22 am

First Test: India bowl out England for 246

·Jan 17, 2024, 12:02 pm

ICC Men's T20I Rankings: Axar Patel Climbs to Career-Best Fifth, Jaiswal Surges to Sixth Position

·Sep 19, 2023, 12:26 am

Rohit, Virat, Hardik rested for two ODIs against Australia; Ashwin brought in as cover for injured Axar

·Sep 17, 2023, 12:24 am

Asia Cup 2023: Axar ruled out with injury, Washington Sundar comes in for final against Sri Lanka

·Sep 12, 2023, 09:47 am

Asia Cup: Axar replaces Shardul as India win toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka

·Jun 01, 2023, 02:34 pm

Axar Patel Confident Of India Shifting Into Top Gear For WTC Final

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

India cruise to ODI series sweep over West Indies

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Axar Patel blitz guides India to two-wicket win against West Indies; clinch ODI series

