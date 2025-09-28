Asia Cup: Tilak Varma hits unbeaten 69 as India cruise to ninth title win

Dubai, Sep 28 (IANS) Left-handed batter Tilak Varma rose to the occasion under immense pressure with an unbeaten 69 and guided India to a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to win the Asia Cup for the ninth time at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Coming in with India reeling early at 20/3, Tilak delivered an innings of poise and precision under pressure to hit three fours and four sixes in a knock to be remembered for ages. While others faltered, Tilak stood tall by anchoring the chase and dished out a masterclass in timing and temperament, as he helped India cross the finish line with two balls to spare and sign off from the tournament filled with drama and intensity with a trophy in hand.

Previously, Kuldeep Yadav yet again led India’s charge with a four-wicket haul, including three scalps in the 17th over, as India produced a stunning turnaround to bowl out Pakistan for 146 in 19.1 overs. In front of a packed crowd, Pakistan had raced to 113/1 in 12.4 overs and looked like a getting a 180-plus total.

But in the face of India’s crafty spinners, who took eight wickets collectively, Pakistan’s batting unravelled in spectacular fashion. Batters repeatedly attempted aerial shots and perished in an abysmal manner, as they lost their last nine wickets for just 33 runs to squander the early momentum they had.

Kuldeep, who went from 23 runs in his first two overs to picking four wickets for just seven runs in his next two overs, was well-supported by Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy taking two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 146 in 19.1 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 57, Fakhar Zaman 46; Kuldeep Yadav 4-30, Jasprit Bumrah 2-25) lost to India 150/5 in 19.4 overs (Tilak Varma 69 not out, Shivam Dube 33; Faheem Ashraf 3-29, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-20) by five wickets

--IANS

