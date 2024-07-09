Jasprit Bumrah
J·Jul 09, 2024, 11:34 am
Jasprit Bumrah beats Rohit Sharma to claim ICC Men's Player of the Month for June
J·Jul 04, 2024, 07:15 am
Virat Kohli celebrates T20 WC success with family after reaching Delhi
J·Jul 03, 2024, 09:20 am
Hardik Pandya crowned top T20I all-rounder after T20 World Cup final heroics
J·Jun 10, 2024, 07:29 am
Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout World Cup: Rohit Sharma
J·Feb 29, 2024, 12:20 pm
BCCI announces India squad for fifth and final Test against England; K L Rahul ruled out, Bumrah returns
J·Feb 17, 2024, 06:34 am
3rd Test: India claw back on Day 3 after Duckett leads charge of England's Bazball (Lunch)
J·Feb 05, 2024, 09:24 am
Bumrah, Ashwin help India level series with 106 run win over England in 2nd Test
J·Jan 28, 2024, 07:06 am
Pope's 196 Puts England in Control; India Requires 231 Runs to Win 1st Test (Day 04, Lunch)
J·Jan 25, 2024, 10:22 am
First Test: India bowl out England for 246
J·Dec 28, 2023, 12:36 pm
IND v SA: Jansen stranded on 84 as South Africa’s first innings ends at 408, lead India by 163 runs
J·Sep 03, 2023, 10:37 pm
Asia Cup: Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Nepal game for birth of his first child
J·Aug 24, 2023, 10:40 am
'Everyone was very eager, enthusiastic': Jasprit Bumrah says "honour" to lead young India side against Ireland
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Mohd. Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in T20I squad against South Africa
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Boult replaces Bumrah as new top-ranked bowler in ODI; Pant, Pandya make huge gains
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
3rd ODI: India win toss, opt to bowl against England; Siraj replaces unfit Bumrah
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Everyone knows their job after playing so much of cricket: Shami
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.